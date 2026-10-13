Preview: Hearts vs Nordsjaelland - prediction, team news, lineups

Hearts and Nordsjaelland will get their Conference League campaigns underway when they meet at Tynecastle Park on Thursday.

The hosts head into this match off the back of a 5-0 triumph, while the visitors are without a win in their last two games.

Match preview

Hearts had a miserable start to the season under new boss Wouter Vrancken, losing all of their first four matches across all competitions, including their elimination from the Champions League.

Vrancken eventually tasted victory for the first time as Jambos boss with a 4-0 triumph over Dundee United on the Scottish Premiership's second matchday, sparking a considerable upturn in form.

Hearts subsequently embarked on a nine-game unbeaten run across all competitions, winning six and drawing three as well as booking their place in the league phase of the Conference League.

A 2-1 defeat to Falkirk eventually brought an end to that run, but Hearts quickly bounced back with a draw against Kilmarnock and emphatic 5-0 win against St Mirren on Saturday.

Vrancken will be looking for his side to build on that superb victory in their opening Conference League match on Thursday, and the hosts will draw confidence from their fantastic home record.

The Jambos have lost just one of their last 32 matches at Tynecastle Park, a 2-0 defeat to Sturm Graz earlier this season, including three straight wins heading into this fixture.

© Imago

Nordsjaelland, meanwhile, head into Thursday's fixture without a win in their last two competitive matches, while they were also defeated 3-0 by Malmo in a friendly during the international break.

Those results mark a significant downturn in form from their impressive start to the campaign, having lost just two of their first 15 matches across all competitions.

All three defeats this season have come away from home, including a demoralising 4-1 defeat to Viborg in their last fixture on the road.

However, Nordsjaelland will draw belief from their Conference League qualifying campaign earlier this term, having lost their opening match to GAIS before winning each of their next five matches, ensuring their place in the league phase.

Hearts Conference League form:

Hearts form (all competitions):

Nordsjaelland Conference League form:

Nordsjaelland form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Eric McCowat, Alamy Live News

Hearts will be without Craig Halkett, Tom Renaud and Blair Spittal due to injury issues, while Tomas Magnusson is unavailable due to suspension.

Calvin Miller, Claudio Braga and Josh McPake all scored in the 5-0 win against St Mirren at the weekend, and the trio could retain their place behind James Wilson on Thursday.

Nordsjaelland could be without Araphat Mohammed and Souleymane Alio due to injury doubts, although both may be fit in time to feature.

Hjalte Boe Rasmussen and Nicklas Rojkjaer scored three goals each during qualifying, and both will look to add to their tally against Hearts.

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Reus; Altena, Fagan-Walcott, McCart, Milne; Ageu, Mendy; Miller, Braga, McPake; Wilson

Nordsjaelland possible starting lineup:

Hansen; Nelsson, Salquist, Markmann; Walker, Janssen, Rojkjaer, Norheim; Rasmussen, Berthelsen, Adel

We say: Hearts 2-1 Nordsjaelland

Hearts have a formidable record at Tynecastle Park in recent years, and with Nordsjaelland's struggles away from home this term, we are predicting the hosts to win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.