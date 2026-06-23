Germany lineup vs. Ecuador: Predicted XI for final World Cup 2026 Group E clash

By Oliver Thomas | 23 Jun 2026 19:05 , Last updated: 23 Jun 2026 20:14

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann is required to make at least one change to his starting lineup for Thursday’s 2026 World Cup Group E clash against Ecuador.

Borussia Dortmund centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament with an ankle injury sustained in the 2-1 comeback victory over Ivory Coast last weekend.

Antonio Rudiger is the most likely candidate to deputise at the heart of the defence alongside Jonathan Tah, while Waldemar Anton and Malick Thiaw represent alternative options for Nagelsmann.

With Germany having already qualified for the knockout rounds as group winners, Nagelsmann may consider making changes in several other positions to keep his team fresh.

Oliver Baumann was set to be Germany’s No.1 goalkeeper before 40-year-old Manuel Neuer opted to come out of retirement. The Hoffenheim shot-stopper will hope to be given a start against Ecuador, though.

If Anton is not chosen to start at centre-back, he could be deployed at right-back, with Joshua Kimmich given a rest, while David Raum is primed to replace Nathaniel Brown at left-back.

A midfield triumvirate of Leon Goretzka, Angelo Stillar and Nadiem Amiri could link up in the first XI, with the latter replacing Jamal Musiala in the number 10 role.

Having already equalled a World Cup record with his five goal contributions as a substitute, in-form Deniz Undav will hope to be rewarded with a start up front, while Jamie Leweling and Maximilian Beier are in contention to operate on the flanks.

Germany possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Anton, Tah, Rudiger, Raum; Goretzka, Stiller; Leweling, Amiri, Beier; Undav

> Click here to see how Ecuador could line up against Germany

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