Ecuador lineup vs. Germany: Predicted XI for final World Cup 2026 Group E clash

By Oliver Thomas | 23 Jun 2026 19:05 , Last updated: 23 Jun 2026 20:14

Ecuador head coach Sebastian Beccacece will consider making a couple of personnel changes to his starting lineup for Thursday’s crucial 2026 World Cup Group E clash against Germany.

La Tricolor realistically need to beat group leaders Germany if they are to stand a chance of qualifying for the knockout rounds after failing to win their opening two games against Ivory Coast (1-0) and Curacao (0-0).

Beccacece is expected to stick with a 3-5-2 formation, with 36-year-old striker Enner Valencia set to continue leading the line. Ecuador’s all-time record goalscorer is just one goal away from reaching the historic 50-goal milestone for his country, in a match that could well prove to be his final appearance on the World Cup stage.

Gonzalo Plata and Jordy Caicedo are set to battle for a place alongside Valencia in attack, while John Yeboah and Pervis Estupinan are expected to provide the width in wing-back positions.

Alan Franco began as a centre-back in the goalless draw with Curacao last time out, but he could be pushed further forward into a familiar centre-midfield role on Thursday to play alongside Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo and Pedro Vite.

Jordy Alcivar may therefore be in danger of dropping out of the first XI, while Joel Ordonez is pushing for a recall in defence to play alongside William Pacho and Piero Hincapie - two Champions League finalists - in front of goalkeeper Hernan Galindez.

Ecuador possible starting lineup:

Galindez; Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie; Yeboah, Franco, Caicedo, Vite, Estupinan; Plata, Valencia

> Click here to see how Germany could line up against Ecuador

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