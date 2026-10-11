Galatasaray vs. Barcelona: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Galatasaray welcome Barcelona to RAMS Park on Tuesday with the aim of recording their first win in the 2026-27 Champions League campaign.

However, the Turkish side have not enjoyed this fixture over the years, picking up just one win in eight UCL meetings between both sides.

Their most recent meeting was in 2022, but it was not in the UCL as they faced off in the Europa League knockout stage, and now they rekindle that affair in Europe’s elite competition.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 10

Galatasaray wins: 1

Draws: 3

Barcelona wins: 6

Galatasaray and Barcelona have met 10 times in UEFA competition, eight in the Champions League and two in the Europa League, and the Catalan giants have had much the better of them.

Barcelona lead the head-to-head with six wins to Galatasaray’s one, while the sides have shared three draws, with the Spanish side scoring 16 goals to the Turkish champions’ seven.

The first meetings came in the 1993-94 Champions League group stage and it was a goalless draw in Istanbul in November 1993, which was followed by a 3-0 win for Barcelona at Camp Nou the following March.

The 1994-95 campaign produced the only Galatasaray victory in the series. Barcelona won 2-1 at home in September 1994, but the Turkish side hit back with a 2-1 win of their own in Istanbul that November.

They still failed to progress from the group, as Barcelona went further in the competition in every season the two have been paired.

The sides were reunited in 2001-02, in the second group stage when Galatasaray led 2-0 at half-time at Camp Nou in December 2001, only for Barcelona to claw their way back for a 2-2 draw, before the Spanish side edged the return fixture 1-0 in Istanbul in March 2002.

Barcelona were clearly the stronger side when they drew each other again in the 2002-03 group stage, winning 2-0 in Istanbul and 3-1 at Camp Nou.

The most recent meetings came in the 2021-22 Europa League round of 16, when Barcelona and Galatasaray drew 0-0 at Camp Nou in the first leg, before the Spanish side won 2-1 in Istanbul to go through 2-1 on aggregate.

Now, more than four years after that tie, the two sides meet again on Tuesday in the Champions League in Istanbul.

Last 10 meetings

Mar 17, 2022: Galatasaray 1-2 Barcelona (Europa League)

Mar 10, 2022: Barcelona 0-0 Galatasaray (Europa League)

Nov 13, 2002: Barcelona 3-1 Galatasaray (Champions League)

Sep 24, 2002: Galatasaray 0-2 Barcelona (Champions League)

Mar 19, 2002: Galatasaray 0-1 Barcelona (Champions League)

Dec 5, 2001: Barcelona 2-2 Galatasaray (Champions League)

Nov 23, 1994: Galatasaray 2-1 Barcelona (Champions League)

Sep 14, 1994: Barcelona 2-1 Galatasaray (Champions League)

Mar 30, 1994: Barcelona 3-0 Galatasaray (Champions League)

Nov 24, 1993: Galatasaray 0-0 Barcelona (Champions League)

Last eight Champions League meetings

Nov 13, 2002: Barcelona 3-1 Galatasaray (Champions League)

Sep 24, 2002: Galatasaray 0-2 Barcelona (Champions League)

Mar 19, 2002: Galatasaray 0-1 Barcelona (Champions League)

Dec 5, 2001: Barcelona 2-2 Galatasaray (Champions League)

Nov 23, 1994: Galatasaray 2-1 Barcelona (Champions League)

Sep 14, 1994: Barcelona 2-1 Galatasaray (Champions League)

Mar 30, 1994: Barcelona 3-0 Galatasaray (Champions League)

Nov 24, 1993: Galatasaray 0-0 Barcelona (Champions League)