Fulham summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale in 2026 window

By Ben Sully | 15 Jun 2026 06:45

Fulham have work to do in the transfer market after falling short in their European qualification bid with an 11th-place finish in the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

Alvaro Arbeloa looks set to lead the Cottagers into the new season, with the former Real Madrid boss expected to fill the void created by Marco Silva's departure.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Fulham's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 summer transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Fulham confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

No deals yet!

Fulham confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

Raul Jimenez (CF | Free to Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Steven Benda (GK | Free agent)

Fulham net spend: Summer 2026

Fulham total spend summer 2026: £0m

Fulham total income summer 2026: £0m

Fulham net spend summer 2026: £0m

Latest Fulham transfer rumours for summer 2026

In

© Imago / Brauer-Fotoagentur

Arijon Ibrahimovic (Heidenheim)

Arne Engels (Celtic)

Liam Delap (Chelsea

Out

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportsphoto

Harry Wilson (Aston Villa)

Antonee Robinson (Manchester United)

Calvin Bassey (Fulham)

You can find a complete list of the latest Fulham transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.