Fulham lineup vs. Aston Villa: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 23 Apr 2026 16:35 , Last updated: 23 Apr 2026 19:10

Fulham could be without up to three players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa at Craven Cottage.

While Brazilian winger Kevin (foot) and right-back Kenny Tete (ankle) remain sidelined through injury, Alex Iwobi was taken off with a thigh problem in Fulham’s 0-0 draw with Brentford last weekend and has emerged as a doubt.

Sander Berge, Harrison Reed, Sasa Lukic and Tom Cairney are all contenders to start in centre-midfield if Iwobi is not fit to feature; the former two began as substitutes last time out and will be pushing to earn a recall.

January signing Oscar Bobb and Samuel Chukwueze will both be battling for a start on the left side of attack ,as Harry Wilson continues on the right flank, despite scoring only two goals in his last nine appearances.

Head coach Marco Silva will weigh up whether to stick with striker Rodrigo Muniz - without a goal since August - or recall Raul Jimenez - one goal in six games - to his starting lineup.

Josh King will challenge Emile Smith Rowe for a start in an advanced central role, while a back four of Timothy Castagne, Joachim Andersen, Calvin Bassey and Ryan Sessegnon could remain intact in front of goalkeeper Bernd Leno, who produced a man-of-the-match worthy save to help Fulham claim a point at Brentford last weekend.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Bobb; Jimenez

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