Aston Villa lineup vs. Fulham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 23 Apr 2026 16:35 , Last updated: 23 Apr 2026 19:09

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery will almost have a fully-fit squad at his disposal for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Midfielder Boubacar Kamara remains a long-term absentee as he continues to recover from a knee injury, while January addition Alysson is still dealing with a fitness issue and is not expected to be involved.

Emery may have one eye on next week’s Europa League semi-final first leg with Nottingham Forest, but he is still expected to name a strong starting lineup as the Lions push to secure Champions League qualification with games to spare.

Ollie Watkins is enjoying a positive run of form, scoring six goals in his last five games, including a brace in Villa’s thrilling 4-3 victory over Sunderland last weekend. The England international, who has also found the net six times in nine outings against Fulham, is expected to continue up front this weekend.

While Morgan Rogers is set to provide support for Watkins as an advanced midfielder, Jadon Sancho and Emiliano Buendia will both be pushing for a place on the left flank. Should either player start, Ross Barkley could drop down to the substitutes’ bench.

John McGinn is likely to continue on the right side of midfield as Andre Onana and Youri Tielemans link arms in deeper midfield positions.

Meanwhile, a back four of Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings and Ian Maatsen could remain intact, though the latter could be replaced by Lucas Digne at left-back.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Sancho; Watkins

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