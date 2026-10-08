Premier League Gameweek 6
Ipswich
Oct 10, 2026 3.00pm
Portman Road Stadium
Fulham

Fulham lineup vs. Ipswich: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

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Stick or twist for Arbeloa? Predicted Fulham lineup vs. Ipswich
© Imago / Mark Pain

Fulham may be without only one or two players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

While captain Tom Cairney is still recovering from a knee injury, right-back Kenny Tete should be available to return to the matchday squad after dealing with concussion before the international break.

However, Timothy Castagne is expected to continue at right-back, joining David Affengruber, Calvin Bassey and Antonee Robinson in a four-man defence protecting Bernd Leno.

A double pivot of Sander Berge and Shea Charles is set to remain intact, meaning deadline-day signing Hugo Larsson may have to wait a little while longer before he makes his full Premier League debut.

Alex Iwobi has previously played regularly in centre-midfield, but he has recently operated out on the left flank and could continue in this position ahead of Cesar Palacios, Kevin and Ryan Sessegnon.

Oscar Bobb, meanwhile, will hope to keep his spot on the right wing and link up with teenage star Joshua King, who has thrived in an advanced midfield position so far this season.

Rodrigo Muniz continues to push for starts up front, but head coach Alvaro Arbeloa is likely to stick with Gonzalo Garcia, who has failed to score since the opening weekend of the season.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Castagne, Affengruber, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Charles; Bobb, King, Iwobi; Garcia

> Click here to see how Ipswich Town could line up against Fulham

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