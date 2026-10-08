Ipswich lineup vs. Fulham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Ipswich are set to be without just two players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Fulham at Portman Road.

While midfielder Jack Taylor will have a knee injury assessed, winger Abdul Fatawu will serve a one-match suspension following his red card for two bookable offenses in Ipswich’s 1-0 defeat at Everton prior to the international break.

In Fatawu’s absence, head coach Gary O'Neil will weigh up whether to call upon Daizen Maeda or Jaden Philogene to start on the right side of attack, with Jack Clarke likely to continue on the opposite flank.

Zian Flemming will be pushing to start his first game for the Tractor Boys, but Emersonn is thought to be O’Neil’s first-choice centre-forward for the time being.

Julio Enciso is also expected to retain his starting spot in an advanced central role, while Exequiel Palacios and Sasa Lukic could both continue their partnership in centre-midfield, forcing Marcelino Nunez and Florentino Luis to remain as substitutes.

Issa Diop is set to face his former club and join Dara O’Shea, Leif Davis and Abdoul Ouattara in a four-man defence, while 6ft 9in goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen will aim to displace Christian Walton between the sticks after being dropped last time out.

Ipswich Town possible starting lineup:

Walton; Ouattara O'Shea, Diop, Davis; Palacios, Lukic; Philogene, Enciso, Clarke; Emersonn

> Click here to see how Fulham could line up against Ipswich Town