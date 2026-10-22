Fulham lineup vs. Coventry: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Fulham head coach Alvaro Arbeloa may consider making a couple of changes to his starting lineup for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Coventry City at the CBS Arena.

The Cottagers claimed their first Premier League win under Arbeloa when they beat Hull City 1-0 on home soil last weekend, despite the late dismissal of Ryan Sessegnon.

The left-back is now suspended, and as a result, Antonee Robinson is primed to retain his spot in a four-man backline next to Calvin Bassey, David Affengruber and Timothy Castagne.

Captain Tom Cairney made his first appearance of the season as a substitute against Hull after recovering from injury, but a return to the starting lineup is not expected this weekend.

Instead, Arbeloa is set to stick with Sander Berge and Shea Charles in deeper midfield roles with Joshua King operating in an advanced position. Hugo Larsson, meanwhile, remains a doubt with a groin problem.

Summer signing Gonzalo Garcia is without a goal in six Premier League starts, but Arbeloa will likely keep faith with the Spaniard, even though Rodrigo Muniz is pushing to earn a recall up front.

Alex Iwobi netted the match-winner for Fulham against Hull and he should continue on the left flank, while Oscar Bobb is also set to retain his starting spot on the opposite wing, with Kevin and Cesar Palacios providing cover as substitutes.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Castagne, Affengruber, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Charles; Bobb, King, Iwobi; Garcia

> Click here to see how Coventry City could line up against Fulham