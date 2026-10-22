Coventry lineup vs. Fulham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Coventry City are still having to cope without four players heading into Saturday’s Premier League clash with Fulham at the CBS Arena.

Haji Wright (quad) and Luke Woolfenden (knee) are yet to play for the Sky Blues this season due to long-term injuries, while Josh Eccles (ankle) and summer signing Aurele Amenda (calf) are also in the treatment room.

Following a 3-1 away defeat to Tottenham last Monday, manager Frank Lampard will consider making a couple of changes to his starting lineup, with Taiwo Awoniyi and Ephron Mason-Clark two strong candidates to earn a recall in attack.

Awoniyi could lead the line at the expense of Sidiki Cherif, while Mason-Clark may return on the left flank, leaving Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and Brandon Thomas-Asante to battle it out for a start on the opposite wing.

Frank Onyeka has featured as a substitute in the last two league games, but Lampard may be tempted to hand the Nigerian a start in centre-midfield against Fulham alongside captain Matt Grimes, potentially forcing Caleb Yirenkyi to drop down to the bench.

After finding the net against Newcastle and Spurs, Jack Rudoni became the first player to score in back-to-back Premier League appearances for Coventry since John Hartson netted in four successive matches between March and April 2001. The 25-year-old is expected to start again in an advanced midfield role on Saturday.

Although Coventry have kept only one clean sheet in nine matches across all competitions this term, a back four of Milan van Ewijk, Bobby Thomas, Ethan Pinnock and Jay Dasilva is set to remain intact in front of goalkeeper Carl Rushworth.

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Pinnock, Dasilva, Grimes, Onyeka; Thomas-Asante, Rudoni, Mason-Clark; Awoniyi

> Click here to see how Fulham could line up against Coventry City