Fulham lineup vs. Sunderland: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Samuel Chukwueze chases Haaland-esque goal involvement rate

By Seye Omidiora | 20 Feb 2026 21:22

Fulham head coach Marco Silva is expected to hand Samuel Chukwueze a starting role when the Cottagers travel to the Stadium of Light for Sunday's Premier League clash with Sunderland.

The Nigerian winger has been in scintillating form, averaging a goal contribution every 91 minutes, a rate in the division bettered only by Erling Haaland.

While Silva has a relatively healthy squad, the West London side will likely be without Sasa Lukic and Tom Cairney due to thigh and calf injuries respectively, meaning Sander Berge and Alex Iwobi are poised to anchor the midfield.

Bernd Leno will retain his spot between the sticks behind a defensive line featuring Timothy Castagne and Ryan Sessegnon in the full-back positions, while Joachim Andersen and Calvin Bassey continue their partnership at the heart of the back four.

In the final third, the creative burden will fall on Emile Smith Rowe and Harry Wilson, the latter of whom leads the team with five game-clinching strikes this term.

They will provide the ammunition for central striker Raul Jimenez, who netted the winner in the reverse fixture and now aims to score in consecutive games against the Black Cats for the first time.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Iwobi, Berge; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Chukwueze; Jimenez

