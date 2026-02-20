Sunderland lineup vs. Fulham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Granit Xhaka fitness decision looms

By Seye Omidiora | 20 Feb 2026 21:22 , Last updated: 20 Feb 2026 21:23

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris faces a major decision regarding the involvement of Granit Xhaka ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Fulham at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats captain has returned to full training after an ankle injury, but having missed three defeats in his four-game absence, the Swiss veteran will likely have to make do with a place on the bench as he is eased back into action.

Le Bris has confirmed that Bertrand Traore remains sidelined with a knee issue while Reinildo Mandava is out for a month with a similar problem, meaning Dennis Cirkin is expected to start at left-back.

In the absence of Xhaka’s team-high five assists, the hosts will look to Enzo Le Fee and Nordi Mukiele to provide the creative spark from midfield and the right-back berth, respectively.

The defensive heart should see Daniel Ballard partner Lutsharel Geertruida in front of goalkeeper Robin Roefs, while Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki are poised to form a physical midfield screen.

Further forward, Trai Hume could be pushed into an advanced role on the flank to support five-goal striker Brian Brobbey, who is searching for another match-winning contribution on Wearside.

Recent arrival Nilson Angulo is also expected to retain his place in the final third as the promoted side aim to protect their impressive home record against the Cottagers.

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Geertruida, Cirkin; Diarra, Sadiki, Le Fee; Hume, Brobbey, Angulo

