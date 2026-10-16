Premier League Gameweek 7
Fulham
Oct 17, 2026 3.00pm
Craven Cottage
Hull City

Team News: Fulham vs. Hull City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Fulham vs. Hull injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / Zach Forster/Sports Press Photo

Fulham will be looking to end their winless Premier League run when they face Hull City at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s side suffered a 2-1 defeat at Ipswich last weekend, while the Tigers rescued a point in a 2-2 home draw with Everton, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

FULHAM vs. HULL CITY

 

FULHAM

Out: None

Doubtful: Tom Cairney (knee), Antonee Robinson (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Affengruber, Bassey, Sessegnon; Berge, Charles; Bobb, King, Iwobi; Garcia

HULL CITY

Out: Nobel Mendy (groin), Mohamed-Ali Cho (thigh), Lucas Gourna-Douath (calf), Eliot Matazo (ACL), Ilyas Ansah (back), Darko Gyabi (groin), Jack Butland (arm), Matt Targett (ankle), Charlie Hughes (groin)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Tzolakis; Coyle, Ajayi, Egan, Herrington, Giles; Belloumi, Crooks, Slater, Thomas; McBurnie

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