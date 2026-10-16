Team News: Fulham vs. Hull City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Fulham will be looking to end their winless Premier League run when they face Hull City at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s side suffered a 2-1 defeat at Ipswich last weekend, while the Tigers rescued a point in a 2-2 home draw with Everton, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

FULHAM

Out: None

Doubtful: Tom Cairney (knee), Antonee Robinson (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Affengruber, Bassey, Sessegnon; Berge, Charles; Bobb, King, Iwobi; Garcia

HULL CITY

Out: Nobel Mendy (groin), Mohamed-Ali Cho (thigh), Lucas Gourna-Douath (calf), Eliot Matazo (ACL), Ilyas Ansah (back), Darko Gyabi (groin), Jack Butland (arm), Matt Targett (ankle), Charlie Hughes (groin)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Tzolakis; Coyle, Ajayi, Egan, Herrington, Giles; Belloumi, Crooks, Slater, Thomas; McBurnie