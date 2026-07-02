France lineup vs. Paraguay: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 last-16 clash

By Oliver Thomas | 02 Jul 2026 21:05 , Last updated: 02 Jul 2026 22:04

France have no fresh injury concerns heading into Saturday’s 2026 World Cup last-16 clash with Paraguay in Philadelphia.

Marcus Thuram did not feature in either of Les Bleus’ last two games due to a calf problem and he remains doubtful for the test against Paraguay. A start is not on the cards even if he were to make a full recover.

Head coach Didier Deschamps is unlikely to make too many changes, if any, to the side that eased to a 3-0 victory over Sweden in the last 32, with star attacker Kylian Mbappe expected to lead the line as he seeks to close down Lionel Messi (19) on the all-time World Cup scoring charts.

Mbappe, who has 18 World Cup goals to his name and six already at this summer’s tournament, is set to be joined in a fearsome front four by Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola, with Desire Doue and Raycn Cherki among those providing cover as substitutes.

Manu Kone will be hoping to force his way back into the first XI, but Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot are the most likely duo to link arms in centre-midfield.

A back four of Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba and Lucas Digne is set to remain intact, protecting goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

France possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Barcola; Mbappe

> Click here to see how Paraguay could line up against France