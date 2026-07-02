Paraguay lineup vs. France: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 last-16 clash

By Oliver Thomas | 02 Jul 2026 21:05 , Last updated: 02 Jul 2026 22:09

Paraguay will be boosted by the return of Diego Gomez for Saturday’s 2026 World Cup last-16 clash with France in Philadelphia.

The Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder served a suspension for Paraguay’s memorable penalty-shootout victory over Germany in the last 32 on Monday, but he is available for selection against Les Bleus.

Head coach Gustavo Alfaro may have to cope without Omar Alderete, though, as the Sunderland centre-back is still nursing a knee injury sustained in Paraguay’s final group game against Australia.

Gustavo Gomez and Jose Canale – who scored the winning penalty against Germany – could therefore continue their partnership at the heart of the defence, with Juan Jose Caceres and Junior Alonso starting as full-backs in a back four.

While Andres Cubas is expected to retain his starting spot at the base of Paraguay’s midfield, Diego Gomez is likely to earn a recall at the expense of either Damian Bobadilla or Matias Galarza.

Miguel Almiron is set to earn his 80th international cap on the right side of attack, with Strasbourg’s Julio Enciso operating on the left as Gabriel Avalos most likely leads the line, though Antonio Sanabria will be pushing for a start down the middle.

Paraguay possible starting lineup:

Gill; Caceres, G. Gomez, Canale, Alonso; Galarza, Cubas, D. Gomez; Almiron, Avalos, Enciso

> Click here to see how France could line up against Paraguay