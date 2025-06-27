Preview: Flamengo vs Bayern Munich - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Club World Cup clash between Flamengo and Bayern Munich, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Flamengo and Bayern Munich will go head-to-head in the second of Sunday’s three Last 16 games at the Club World Cup in Florida.

In a meeting between the Brazilian leaders and the German champions, this was an expected round-of-16 clash, but few predicted Flamengo to win their section, and Bayern to come second.

Match preview

Ultimately, progression is the most important thing, but coming second in Group C means Bayern have been placed on a tougher side of the CWC bracket.

Vincent Kompany’s men have avoided Chelsea at this stage, but there are claims to say Flamengo are a stronger outfit at present, and even if the Bundesliga champions advance, Paris Saint-Germain are likely going to be waiting in the quarters.

This was a wholly avoidable scenario too, if Bayern had just got a point against Benfica on matchday three on Tuesday, but a 1-0 defeat to the Portuguese giants means they finished second in the section.

Kompany’s men were already assured of a place in the knockouts after beating Auckland City and Boca Juniors in their first two group games, and the Bayern manager took no risks in the American heat, resting almost their entire starting XI against Benfica.

That was the Bavarians first defeat since losing the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final with Inter Milan back at the start of April, and it could have consequences as the two-time champions seek to replicate their achievements from 2013 and 2020.

Flamengo enter the last 16 with as much confidence as any club at the tournament, after cruising through their group with seven points.

Filipe Luis’s men were already guaranteed as group winners after beating Esperance Tunis and Chelsea in their opening two games, and they held LAFC to a draw with a heavily-rotated squad in their previous outing.

That extended Flamengo’s unbeaten run to 11 matches, eight of which have ended in victory, and even though they would have preferred to face Benfica or Boca at this stage, the Brazilians will still be confident, especially after their eye-catching 3-1 win over Chelsea.

Despite not playing the most attractive football, Luis’s men are effective, as the former defender has implemented his philosophy on the side, with just two goals conceded and only one shot with an xG of over 0.2 being allowed on their goal across the entire group stage.

Flamengo have been one of the best-supported clubs at the finals, with 54,000 witnessing their win over Chelsea, and a similarly raucous atmosphere can be expected at the Hard Rock Stadium as the Brazilians look to cause another upset.









Team News

Nicolas de la Cruz is the only absentee for Flamengo, who should welcome back numerous first-choice options for this encounter, after Luis rotated against LAFC.

Gerson, Erick Pulgar and Jorginho should return in the engine room, while Ayrton Lucas and Leo Pereira are set to start in their solid defence, with Gonzalo Plata also expected to feature from the outset.

All eyes should be on Giorgian De Arrascaeta though, as the Brasileiro top scorer (nine in nine games this season) has carried form into this tournament, netting on matchday one, just a few days after scoring a big goal for Uruguay in World Cup qualifying.

Likewise for Bayern, they are set to make numerous personnel changes again after widespread rotation on matchday three.

Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Kingsley Coman should return as the starting front three, while Jonathan Tah is set to come in at the back, while there could also be room for Jamal Musiala to make his first start at the tournament.

Bayern will remain without defensive trio Kim Min-jae, Alphonso Davies and Hiroki Ito due to injury, while Eric Dier is not in their CWC squad.

Flamengo possible starting lineup:

Rossi; Wesley Franca, Danilo, Leo Pereira, Ayrton Lucas; Pulgar, Jorginho, Gerson; De Arrascaeta, Plata, Luiz Araujo

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Laimer, Tah, Upamecano, Guerreiro; Goretzka, Kimmich; Olise, Musiala, Coman; Kane

We say: Flamengo 1-0 Bayern Munich

Flamengo have mastered the art of the slow and steady build up, and Chelsea fell victim to it in the group stage, as Luis’s men picked them off with patience, and Bayern’s suspect defence, which has been shown up at times already, could be caught out.

Bayern certainly have the manpower to progress, but Flamengo will be fresher, as their season only started earlier this year, and it would be no surprise if this is the eye-catching result of the round.

