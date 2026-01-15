Preview: Exeter City vs Stevenage - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 15 Jan 2026 12:20 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 12:21

Exeter City play host to Stevenage on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that would move further breathing space between themselves and the relegation zone.

At a time when the home side sit in 14th position in the League One table, Stevenage have recently dropped down to eighth, albeit while possessing games in hands on the teams above them.

Match preview

Heading into last weekend's FA Cup third round tie at Manchester City, Exeter had impressively recorded five wins from eight games in all competitions.

However, a 10-1 defeat to the Premier League giants at the Etihad Stadium means that Gary Caldwell's side are heading somewhat into the unknown with regards to how they respond to such a setback.

Exeter had previously five clean sheets and conceded just five goals across the aforementioned period, so capitulating in the manner that they did will concern Caldwell.

However, returning to St James Park is a major plus with Exeter having only shipped eight goals in 11 matches on home territory in the league.

Furthermore, the Grecians have collected 14 points from a possible 18 at their home ground, not suffering defeat in the third tier since losing to Huddersfield Town on September 27.

As for Stevenage, a five-match run without success in League One is threatening to derail their promotion hopes.

Despite once sitting inside the top two, Stevenage are now a mammoth 11 points adrift of the automatic promotion spots, albeit with two matches in hand on second-placed Lincoln City.

Alex Revell may prefer to remain optimistic, however, with Stevenage's two defeats during the aforementioned period coming by 2-1 scorelines at Cardiff City and Luton Town.

Stevenage also have a 3-1 win at fourth-placed Stockport County fresh in the memory, and this remains a team that boasts the third-best away record in the division with 18 points from 13 such games.

That said, 14 of the 20 league goals that Stevenage have conceded this season have come on their travels.

Exeter City League One form:

L W L W W D

Exeter City form (all competitions):

W L W W D L

Stevenage League One form:

W D D L D L

Team News

Exeter will again be without key man Jack McMillan, while leading marksman Jayden Wareham is a major doubt with a hamstring injury.

Josh Magennis could act as a direct replacement for Wareham having come through 45 minutes in what was his first appearance in nearly a month.

Jake Doyle-Hayes is in line to retain his place in the engine room after returning to the starting lineup for the Man City game.

Jordan Houghton and Chem Campbell are both in contention for recalls to the Stevenage XI in midfield and on the flank respectively.

Daniel Phillips and Phoenix Patterson appear most at risk of dropping out the team, but Jamie Reid should keep his spot down the middle of the attack despite not scoring in four matches.

Exeter City possible starting lineup:

Whitworth; Fitzwater, Turns, Woodhouse; Niskanen, Doyle-Hayes, Brierley, Oakes; Cole, Aitchison; Magennis

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; James-Wildin, Goode, Piergianni, Freestone; Houghton, White; Roberts, Kemp, Campbell; Reid

We say: Exeter City 1-2 Stevenage

Having had a week to stew on being thrashed by Man City, how Exeter will respond remains up in the air. Despite Stevenage's poor form, we feel that they will take advantage of the lowering belief in the Exeter defence and edge this game in the closing stages.

