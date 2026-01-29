Everton lineup vs. Brighton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 29 Jan 2026 17:35 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 19:06

Everton could be without just two players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

While Jack Grealish is in danger of missing the rest of the season with a stress fracture in his foot, Tim Iroegbunam has missed the last three games with an unspecified knock and will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

Manager David Moyes will be able to welcome back Michael Keane from a three-match suspension and he is expected to slot straight back into the heart of the defence alongside James Tarkowski, with Jake O’Brien moving over to right-back and Nathan Patterson dropping down to the bench.

Jarrad Branthwaite could soon force his way back into the first XI, but Moyes is expected to gradually ease the defender into the first-team fold following a lengthy injury layoff. The same could be said for midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Idrissa Gueye and James Garner are both set to link arms again in centre-midfield, while 19-year-old Harrison Armstrong could retain his starting spot in an advanced central role if Moyes decides against handing Dewsbury-Hall a start.

Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeill are the most likely duo to begin on the flanks, while in-form Thierno Barry, who has scored four goals in is last five Premier League games, is set to continue up front, with Beto providing cover as a substitute.

Everton possible starting lineup: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner; Ndiaye, Armstrong, McNeil; Barry

