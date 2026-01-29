Brighton lineup vs. Everton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 29 Jan 2026 17:35 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 19:06

Brighton & Hove Albion could be without up to five players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Everton at the Amex Stadium.

While Solly March, Adam Webster and Stefanos Tzimas all remain sidelined with long-term knee injuries, Mats Wieffer (toe) and Brajan Gruda (unspecified) are both doubtful and will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

Following last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Fulham, head coach Fabian Hurzeler will consider making some changes to his starting lineup, although captain Lewis Dunk and Jan Paul van Hecke are expected to remain at centre-back in front of goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

Olivier Boscagli was handed a rare start at left-back last time out, but Maxim De Cuyper is likely to be recalled against Everton, while Ferdi Kadioglu, Joel Veltman and Wieffer - if fit - battle for a start at right-back.

Carlos Baleba will hope to retain his starting spot in midfield alongside Yasin Ayari and Pascal Gross, but Jack Hinshelwood and 40-year-old James Milner will both be pushing for a recall.

Georginio Rutter and Yankuba Minteh could both return in the final third to link up with Kaoru Mitoma, while Danny Welbeck is likely to continue up front – against no side has Welbeck been involved in more PL goals than he has against Everton (10 – five goals, five assists).

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup: Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Dunk, Van Hecke, De Cuyper; Ayari, Gross; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck

