Aston Villa vs. Red Bull Salzburg team news: Unai Emery hands shock start to midfielder for Europa League fixture

By Darren Plant | 29 Jan 2026 18:50 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 19:05

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has handed a surprise start to Harvey Elliott for Thursday's Europa League fixture against Red Bull Salzburg.

The Liverpool loanee has not made an appearance since October with Villa wary of activating a buy clause for the former England Under-21 star in the future.

However, as a result of injuries to Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans and John McGinn, Emery has opted to make use of the playmaker for a game which is relatively meaningless to Villa having already secured a top-eight finish in the League Phase.

With Emery having previously indicated that 'nothing has changed' with Elliott's situation, this game is essentially the sixth of a possible nine that he can play without Villa having to pay a £35m fee.

A total of six changes have been made from the team that started the 2-0 win at Newcastle United on Sunday, with an entirely-different back four being selected.

Rather than featuring in central midfield, Lamare Bogarde will start at right-back, with 18-year-old George Hemmings getting the nod in the engine room.

Douglas Luiz, Leon Bailey and Tammy Abraham are all ineligible to feature in this game.

© Imago / Fotostand

Former Brentford midfielder in Red Bull Salzburg XI

Meanwhile, Thomas Letsch has included former Brentford midfielder Mads Bidstrup in his side for the visit to Villa Park.

Kerim Alajbegovic retains his spot on the left flank after scoring twice in the 3-1 win over Basel last week.

However, with Yorbe Vertessen missing for the away side, Karim Konate starts down the centre of the attack for the first time this season.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Lindelof, Mings, Digne; Hemmings, Onana; Elliott, Buendia, Sancho; Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Wright, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen, Rogers, Jimoh-Aloba, Young

Red Bull Salzburg XI: Schlager; Alajbegovic, Baidoo, Bidstrup, Diabate, Gadou, Kitano, Konate, Kratzig, Schuster, Trummer

Subs: Zawieschitzy; Hamzic, Rasmussen, Terzic, Bischoff, Onisiwo, Kjaergaard, Diambou, Lainer, Lukic, Aguilar, Yeo