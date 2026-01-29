Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Ellis Stevens | 29 Jan 2026 18:37

Nottingham Forest will aim to make it four-games unbeaten in the Premier League when they welcome Crystal Palace to the City Ground on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are attempting to end a miserable 11-game winless run across all competitions, including seven defeats.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace kickoff?

Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace will kick off at 14:00 UK time on Sunday.

This Premier League fixture is one of three kicking off at the same time along with Manchester United against Fulham and Aston Villa versus Brentford.

Where is Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace being played?

This Premier League match will take place at Nottingham Forest's City Ground, which holds a capacity of up to 30,778 supporters.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace in the UK

TV channels

Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace will be shown live on Sky Sports + for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky's NOW TV streaming service will also be offering live coverage of the match between Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.

A day pass costs £14.99, while the monthly subscription is £34.99, and the service can be accessed on mobile phones, computers and games consoles.

Highlights

Match highlights of Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace will be available on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel, as well as both clubs' official YouTube accounts.

Match of the Day will also show the best of the action, with the long-running programme scheduled to begin at 10:30pm on BBC One on Sunday night.

What is at stake for Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace?

Nottingham Forest hold a narrow five-point lead over 18th-placed West Ham United in the relegation zone, and the Tricky Trees will be eager to widen that gap with a win on Saturday.

A win for Sean Dyche's men would also lift them to level on points with Crystal Palace, and the Tricky Trees could even go above the Eagles in the table if they win with a four-goal advantage.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are winless in their last 11 games across all competitions, including six defeats and just two draws in their last eight Premier League fixtures.

As a result, the Eagles have slipped to 15th in the table with just an eight-point lead over West Ham in the relegation zone, and Oliver Glasner will be eager for his side to start picking up wins to avoid being further dragged towards the drop zone.