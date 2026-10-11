Hull vs. Everton: Why Brennan Johnson goal was disallowed as VAR decision explained

Everton were on the wrong end of another VAR decision on Sunday afternoon, when Brennan Johnson's goal against Hull City in the Premier League was ruled out for offside.

David Moyes's men travelled to the MKM Stadium aiming to extend their unbeaten start to the top-flight campaign, having earned two wins and three draws from their opening five matches.

The Toffees entered the international break on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 win over Ipswich Town, albeit one in which Thierno Barry was controversially disallowed a second goal.

Johnson was deemed to have been interfering with play from an offside position, and the Welshman was once again at the centre of the technological debate against Hull.

With just over 30 minutes played, a Jarrad Branthwaite cross caused havoc in the Hull box, as Tigers goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis fumbled the ball under pressure from Barry.

Why Brennan Johnson goal for Everton against Hull was disallowed

Brennan Johnson is denied his first Premier League goal for Everton by VAR! ❌ https://t.co/3c4Ga9NXAm — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 11, 2026

Harrison Armstrong picked up the pieces and fired goalwards; the midfielder's shot was blocked by Nobel Mendy, and Ryan Giles attempted to clear, but his swipe hit Johnson's leg and ended up in the back of the net.

All the while, Tzolakis remained sprawled on the floor, and referee Michael Salisbury was sent to the screen to review the incident after Johnson wheeled away in celebration.

However, the attacker's jubilation was cut short, as replays showed that he was in front of Tzolakis when Armstrong's shot came in, before he made a deliberate attempt to play the ball after Mendy's block.

A PL Match Centre statement read: "After VAR review, the referee overturned the original decision of goal to Everton – with Johnson in an offside position and deemed to be challenging an opponent for the ball."

Addressing the crowd at the MKM Stadium, Salisbury said: "Everton No.22 (Johnson) is in an offside position and challenges Hull No.3. (Giles) Final decision is offside.

Former Premier League official hails "excellent" Everton VAR decision

#HULEVE – 35’ VAR OVERTURN After VAR review, the referee overturned the original decision of goal to Everton – with Johnson in an offside position and deemed to be challenging an opponent for the ball. REF: “Everton No.22 is in an offside position and challenges Hull No.3. Final decision is offside.” — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) October 11, 2026

The entire VAR process was labelled "excellent" by former Premier League official Darren Cann, who reserved special praise for VAR Tim Wood for instructing Salisbury to go to the pitchside monitor.

"Brennan Johnson was in an offside position when the shot came in from Harrison Armstrong. Johnson then challenged Hull City’s Ryan Giles and therefore in law was interfering with an opponent," Cann told BBC Sport.

"An excellent and correct intervention from VAR Tim Wood, who was also right to instruct referee Michael Salisbury to go to the monitor as this was a subjective offside decision, rather a factual one."

Following Everton's disallowed goal, Hull quickly opened the scoring in the second half through Joe Gelhardt, but Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall equalised for the visitors just seven minutes later.