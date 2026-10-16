David Moyes future: Everton manager confirms 'lull' in new contract talks

David Moyes has confirmed that he is not close to extending his contract as Everton manager.

The 63-year-old returned for a second spell in charge of the Toffees in January 2025 and has helped stabilise the club in the Premier League following a few years towards the bottom end of the division.

A poor run of form in the closing stages of last season saw Everton slip out of European contention and finish 13th in the table, but they have since made a positive, unbeaten start to the new campaign, picking up 10 points from their first six games.

Moyes is preparing his Everton side for Saturday’s top-flight battle against Chelsea which will be the club’s first at the Hill Dickinson Stadium since the club’s owners – The Friedkin Group – put the Toffees up for sale last week.

At a time when there is plenty of uncertainty over who is willing to take control of Everton, the long-term future of Moyes in the dugout is also up in the air, with his contract due to expire at the end of the current campaign.

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Moyes offers update on Everton contract talks

Questioned about his future at a press conference on Friday, Moyes said: "There's been plenty of talks back in the summer, maybe just the way that things have gone at the moment (regarding the potential sale of the club), there is a bit of a lull, trying to get things in order.

"As I’ve said many times, the most important thing for me is to try and push Everton on. I’m getting on with the job and trying to build Everton and keep things going on the right direction.

"Hopefully, we’ve done some half-decent things in the last year-and-a-half or so, so we’ll see."

Moyes remains relaxed about his contract situation, but it now appears likely that the Scotsman’s future could be decided by Everton’s next owners.

However, the sale of the club is not imminent, with The Friedkin Group insisting that they will only sell Everton to who they “strongly believe will be the right stewards”.

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Moyes targeting another Everton win over Chelsea

Moyes is focused fully on Everton’s next match against Chelsea and hopes his side can replicate their performance from the 3-0 home win over the West Londoners in March of last season.

"Chelsea have a great reputation over 20 years in the Premier League, so we did really well to beat them like that. Now we have to try and do it again,” said Moyes.

"We have to have the same attitude and same mentality as we had on the night. We knew if we were going to be around Europe we'd have to win some of those big games at home and we did manage that on the night.

"It was a really important win at the time, it felt like a really big result for us. Unfortunately it didn't lead to us getting what we wanted, which was European football, but at the time, it felt like a really big three points.”

"[Chelsea’s] attacking line is incredibly exciting,” Moyes added. “I also think they have got some super defenders as well, but they are playing quite an expansive game, which on its day can lead to goals and on another day it can lead to defeats."

Everton sit fifth in the Premier League table and level on points with Chelsea, with a win for either side enough to push them into the top four and draw level with Brighton & Hove Albion in third spot.

Moyes has provided a fresh update on the fitness of his Everton squad, while he has also shared his thoughts on a possible debut for summer signing Christian Norgaard.