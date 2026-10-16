Everton vs. Chelsea: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

Everton and Chelsea will continue their respective Premier League campaigns with a contest at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea are sixth in the Premier League table, boasting 10 points from their opening six matches of the season, while Everton are fifth in the division, also on 10 points.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Everton vs. Chelsea kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 12.30pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Everton vs. Chelsea being played?

The Premier League match between Everton and Chelsea will be played at the Merseyside club's home ground of the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton recorded a 3-0 victory in the corresponding match last season, with Beto netting a brace for the Toffees, while Iliman Ndiaye was also on the scoresheet.

How to watch Everton vs. Chelsea in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

Online streaming

Viewers can stream the action live via HBO Max if they have subscribed to a package that includes TNT Sports.

TNT Sports is also available as an add-on for Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Goals will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will also be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

Meanwhile, BBC One's Match of the Day, which starts at 10.25pm and runs until 11.35pm, will show highlights of the contest at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

What is at stake for Everton and Chelsea?

Two unbeaten teams will lock horns at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Saturday's early start, as Everton welcome Chelsea.

Everton will enter the match off the back of a 2-2 draw with Hull City, which left them with a record of two wins and four draws from six games.

David Moyes' side have made a strong start to the campaign, sitting fifth in the division on 10 points, and they have been impressive defensively this season, conceding just five times.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have been free-scoring this term, netting 15 times, but they have the joint-worst defensive record in the division, conceding 13 times.

The Blues will enter this match off the back of a 5-1 win over Bournemouth, and they will now be looking for another statement victory on Saturday afternoon.

> Our full preview of Everton vs. Chelsea can be viewed here