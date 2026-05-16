Team News: Everton vs. Sunderland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 16 May 2026 15:00 , Last updated: 16 May 2026 15:00

Separated by just one point in the middle of the Premier League standings, Everton and Sunderland clash at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in the penultimate weekend of the 2025-26 season.

The Black Cats have already triumphed once as the Toffees' new home, winning their FA Cup third-round clash on penalties following a 1-1 draw, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

EVERTON

Out: Jack Grealish (foot), Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh), Idrissa Gueye (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Iroegbunam; Rohl, Dewsbury-Ball, Ndiaye; Beto

SUNDERLAND

Out: Daniel Ballard (suspended), Romaine Mundle (thigh)

Doubtful: Bertrand Traore (knee), Simon Moore (wrist)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Geertruida, Mukiele, Alderete, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Hume, Le Fee, Talbi; Brobbey