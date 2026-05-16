Premier League Gameweek 37
Everton
May 17, 2026 3.00pm
Hill Dickinson Stadium
Sunderland

Team News: Everton vs. Sunderland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Everton vs. Sunderland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Separated by just one point in the middle of the Premier League standings, Everton and Sunderland clash at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in the penultimate weekend of the 2025-26 season.

The Black Cats have already triumphed once as the Toffees' new home, winning their FA Cup third-round clash on penalties following a 1-1 draw, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

EVERTON vs. SUNDERLAND

 
 

EVERTON

Out: Jack Grealish (foot), Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh), Idrissa Gueye (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Iroegbunam; Rohl, Dewsbury-Ball, Ndiaye; Beto

SUNDERLAND

Out: Daniel Ballard (suspended), Romaine Mundle (thigh)

Doubtful: Bertrand Traore (knee), Simon Moore (wrist)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Geertruida, Mukiele, Alderete, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Hume, Le Fee, Talbi; Brobbey

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