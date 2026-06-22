England vs. Ghana: Major Bukayo Saka injury hint dropped ahead of World Cup game

By Darren Plant | 22 Jun 2026 17:45

Bukayo Saka appears in line to be available for England's fixture against Ghana on Tuesday night.

Despite being selected in the Three Lions squad, it has become public knowledge that the Arsenal winger continues to struggle with an Achilles issue.

Saka has not been in a position to complete 90 minutes and was only used as a substitute during the 4-2 victory over Croatia last week.

Furthermore, Saka only went through individual training on Sunday, suggesting that he was struggling to come into contention for a start in Boston.

However, England took to social media on Monday to heavily hint that the 24-year-old may make an appearance in Thomas Tuchel's XI.

© Imago / Every Second Media

England hint at Saka fitness boost

As per the post on X, it said that each of Tuchel's squad participated in training ahead of the showdown with Ghana.

Arsenal teammate Declan Rice was also present as he also attempts to manage an issue from the back end of 2025-26.

With a shorter gap to the concluding Panama fixture than the upcoming game, it remains to be seen how Tuchel will go about selecting his squad.

The likelihood appears to be Rice retaining his place in the team and Saka remaining on the substitutes' bench.

If England beat Ghana at the Gillette Stadium, they will confirm their spot in the last 32 of the competition.

© Imago / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Will Tuchel be tempted to risk Saka?

Since the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain on May 30, Saka has accumulated just 45 minutes across two England appearances.

While keeping him fit will be viewed as imperative by Tuchel, the German knows that Saka's minutes will need to be increased at some point if he is to be deemed a genuine option in the first XI.

There would be little logical sense in Saka's first start of the tournament coming in a crucial knockout tie when other players would have more minutes in their legs.

In theory, Tuchel may hope that qualification and top spot is already assured ahead of the Panama game so that he can rotate his squad and hand Saka minutes from the start.