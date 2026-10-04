England lineup vs. Czech Republic: Predicted XI as Trent Alexander-Arnold starts, Jude Bellingham dropped

England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold could make a swift return to Thomas Tuchel's starting lineup for Tuesday's UEFA Nations League battle against the Czech Republic at Wembley.

The Real Madrid defender was dropped to the bench - successfully - for Saturday's 7-0 drubbing of Croatia, despite providing an assist for Anthony Gordon against the Czechs last week.

Tuchel explained why he sided with Jarell Quansah in Rijeka, but amid the quick turnaround, Alexander-Arnold should benefit from some inevitable rotation to return to the Three Lions XI here.

The former Liverpool defender could very well be part of a triple defensive change, as Jarrad Branthwaite and Trevoh Chalobah seek opportunities against a pointless Czech outfit; Lewis Hall should be retained owing to a lack of alternative left-backs.

Elliot Anderson is likely to reprise his role in midfield too, but Myles Lewis-Skelly could step in for Alex Scott after the Bournemouth man made his full debut against Croatia.

Lewis-Skelly and Bukayo Saka may be joined by another Arsenal man in Eberechi Eze, as well as one the Gunners missed out on in Morgan Rogers, as Jude Bellingham and Gordon make way.

However, Harry Kane should still lead the Lions out for a record-equalling 125th cap, drawing level Peter Shilton for the most ever in the England men's team.

England possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Branthwaite, Chalobah, Hall; Lewis-Skelly, Anderson; Saka, Rogers, Eze; Kane