England beat Croatia: Jude Bellingham matches 33-year record in Nations League win as Thomas Tuchel finds Harry Kane heir

Jude Bellingham became the first England midfielder to record four goal involvements in a single match in 33 years.

The Three Lions claimed another three points in the Nations League on Saturday, when they emerged as 7-0 winners against Croatia.

Thomas Tuchel will be delighted by the performance of several players, though the standout star was Real Madrid's Bellingham.

The Englishman scored his side's second goal, but he also managed to produce three assists, including for Harry Kane's opener.

Opta revealed that the 23-year-old is the first England midfielder since David Platt in February 1993 against San Marino to register four goal involvements in a single match.

4 - Jude Bellingham is the first midfielder to record four goal involvements in a match for England since David Platt scored four against San Marino in February 1993.



Phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/2LNCXbEQXd — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 3, 2026

Jude Bellingham: Thomas Tuchel's successor to Harry Kane?

Bellingham's ability to score and create goals should help England mitigate the loss of Harry Kane, who is 33 and cannot be expected to lead the line forever.

Tuchel faces a significant headache once Kane declines given there is no clear successor to the Bayern Munich man.

There is a case for Bellingham to be used as the Three Lions' number nine in the future considering he is excellent around the box, while his technical skill and physicality would make him a dangerous asset against opposition centre-backs.

While playing behind a striker is different to operating as a number nine, the 23-year-old was often the most advanced player for Real Madrid in 2023-24.

Should a more natural option emerge in the coming years, then Bellingham should continue operating as a number 10, but moving him further forward should not be discounted.

© Imago / Branislav Racko

Can Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane lead England to Euro 2028 glory?

A victory against an ageing Croatia side in the Nations League should not be seen as an indicator of the Three Lions' chances of success at Euro 2028 in isolation.

However, the margin of victory should still inspire hope amongst fans that the squad are talented enough to be taken seriously by the time the competition starts.

England will always have a chance in games as long as Bellingham and Kane play together, though Tuchel was far too reliant on the duo during the 2026 World Cup.

If the likes of Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon can continue to contribute, and if the manager takes a more attacking squad with him to major tournaments, there is no reason to think that the Three Lions cannot win Euro 2028.