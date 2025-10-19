Sports Mole details everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool take on Eintracht Frankfurt at Deutsche Bank Park in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Desperate to avoid a fifth straight defeat, Premier League champions Liverpool will travel to take on Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt at Deutsche Bank Park in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Reds were beaten 2-1 by bitter rivals Manchester United on Sunday - the first time the Red Devils have won at Anfield since January 2016 - marking a fourth loss in a row for Arne Slot's men.

However, Frankfurt have also endured a poor run in recent weeks, winning just one of their last five matches across all competitions after their strong start to the campaign that saw them triumph in four of their first five.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to catch Wednesday's Champions League action.

What time does Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Liverpool kick off?

Frankfurt will kick off against Liverpool at 8:00pm on Wednesday, October 22 for those in the UK.

Where is Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Liverpool being played?

Die Adler's Waldstadion - known as Deutsche Bank Park - will be the backdrop for this European clash, and the 59,500-capacity stadium may be remembered by English football fans for its retractable roof.

How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Liverpool in the UK

TV channels

Supporters can watch the action unfold live on the TNT Sports 1 TV channel.

Streaming

Viewers who wish to stream the game can do so through Discovery+ if they have purchased the subscription option that features TNT Sports.

Discovery+ with TNT Sports is also available as an add-on via the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Key events will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X (formerly Twitter) account, while full highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel later in the night.

Who will win Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Liverpool?

Both teams are coming into this clash hoping to reverse their current trajectory after a string of poor results, and given their respective home and away records of late, there is little to separate Frankfurt and Liverpool form-wise.

Die Adler have lost their last two on their own turf by an aggregate scoreline of 7-3, conceding twice either side of half time in a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Union Berlin last month, before being beaten 3-0 by Bayern Munich, who sandwiched a Harry Kane goal between a Luis Diaz brace to take all three points on October 4.

As for Liverpool, they have been on the losing side in each of their three most recent away games, including a frustrating 1-0 against Galatasaray in this competition at the end of September.

However, the teams involved in Frankfurt's last five matches combined to average a staggering six goals per game, and if that trend continues on Wednesday, then the showdown could become frantic, and eventually be decided by the individual quality on display.

With that in mind, the Merseysiders may have the upper hand considering the levels of attacking talent in Slot's squad, as well as his willingness to utilise four-to-five forwards at once against Man United when his team were hunting for an equaliser.



Anthony Nolan Written by

No Data Analysis info