Ecuador held to goalless draw by Curaçao as 2026 World Cup hopes hang in the balance

By Naim Beneddra | 21 Jun 2026 05:38

A toothless Ecuador were frustrated by debutants Curaçao in Kansas City on Saturday, dropping Group E points that could prove extremely costly as the tournament progresses.

Ecuador left the pitch in Kansas City on Saturday evening with a disappointment that was difficult to hide. A goalless draw against Curaçao—a nation making their World Cup debut—exposed an issue that has haunted La Tri throughout their qualifying campaign: an alarming lack of a cutting edge in front of goal.

Sebastián Beccacece's side created enough in terms of volume and intent, but their finishing was desperately wayward. What had been billed as a must-win fixture against first-time World Cup participants ended in a stalemate that leaves Ecuador's knockout prospects in serious doubt.

If the attack once again misfired, the defence offered little reassurance either. Having conceded just five goals in 18 qualifying matches, Ecuador's defensive solidity has long been considered one of their most dependable assets. Against Curaçao, however, that trademark organisation was nowhere to be seen. Poor shape during transitions, gaping holes between the lines, and recurring errors in the build-up painted a troubling picture for Beccacece.

In stark contrast, it was a historic evening for the smallest nation ever to qualify for a World Cup. With a population of just over 150,000, Curaçao claimed their first-ever World Cup point—a remarkable achievement in its own right.

How the match unfolded

Desperately needing a win to boost their goal difference, Ecuador set up with aggressive wingers, mobile central midfielders, and a front two of Gonzalo Plata and Enner Valencia. Yet the first half offered little to get excited about. Ecuador enjoyed the lion's share of possession without ever appearing to be fully in control of proceedings. They squandered a succession of chances that visibly frustrated Beccacece on the touchline, and were repeatedly exposed on the counter-attack—a worrying development against a side of Curaçao's profile.

The second half followed a familiar pattern. Erratic finishing, a disjointed defensive shape, and a general lack of fluency defined Ecuador's evening. At the other end, Curaçao came agonisingly close to snatching an outright victory—which would have been the first in their World Cup history.

Enner Valencia epitomises Ecuador's struggles

No player better encapsulated Ecuador's frustrations than Enner Valencia. The nation's all-time leading scorer was presented with the clearest opportunity of the match as early as the second minute, when a perfectly weighted Moisés Caicedo pass sent him clean through on goal. His effort, however, was beaten away by Curaçao goalkeeper Eloy Room—a vital stop that ultimately proved to be the pivotal moment of the contest.

Valencia was presented with further chances after the break but was unable to make them count. At tournament level, those missed opportunities carry immense weight, and Ecuador paid the ultimate price.

His individual performance reflects a broader issue for the team as a whole: an inability to deliver when it matters most.

Ecuador's path to the last 16 narrows sharply

The result leaves Ecuador in a highly precarious position in Group E. La Tri move onto one point and now require a statement result in their final group game to stand any realistic chance of progressing.

Germany currently lead the group with a perfect six points from two games, while Ivory Coast sit second on three points, keeping the race for the second automatic qualification spot very much alive. Ecuador face Germany in their final match—a fixture of the highest difficulty that has now essentially become a must-win. Meanwhile, Ivory Coast will take on Curaçao, with the plucky debutants still hoping to cause another major upset.