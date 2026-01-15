Preview: Dundee United vs Ayr United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 15 Jan 2026 21:54

Dundee United will welcome Ayr United to Tannadice Park this Saturday in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

The Premiership side will be aiming to move a step closer to their first major piece of silverware since they won this competition in 2010 by ensuring there is no upset when the Championship outfit visits.

Match preview

Jim Goodwin’s side envisaged a season where they may be challenging for European qualification after their last campaign; however, it has not panned out that way.

The Tangerines currently occupy seventh position in the league with five wins, 10 draws and seven defeats from their 22 Premiership fixtures, giving them 25 points.

This competition is the perfect way for Goodwin’s crop to salvage their season with some silverware, with their first opponent a side that are currently competing in the division below.

Fans of the hosts will take confidence from their recent record against Ayr, as they have won the last six fixtures in all competitions against the visitors, with a chance to extend that to seven by progressing to the next round.

Dundee Utd were eliminated from the cup at this stage by rivals Dundee, though, prior to which Queen of the South stunned them on penalties in the 2023-24 third round.

© Imago

The Honest Men will not be phased by the task at hand this weekend, as they know there is no pressure on them to attain a result.

Scott Brown’s side currently occupy fourth in the Championship; while this sounds like they are riding high in the division, they are a long way off challenging for promotion, as they are 11 points behind Partick Thistle in second.

Ayr will be aware that the hosts are entering this fixture low on confidence, as their recent form has not been exemplary, as they have lost their lost two league games, while the visitors are unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions.

Ayr United have already begun their Scottish Cup campaign in the last round, managing to overcome Turriff United with a comprehensive 3-0 win, and they have progressed past the fourth round in each of the last three seasons.

Dundee United form (all competitions):

W D D W L L

Ayr United Scottish Cup form:

W

Ayr United form (all competitions):

W L W D D W

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images/Icon Sport

The Tangerines will continue to be without the services of the injured Isaac Pappoe, while goalkeeper Yevhenii Kucherenko has left the club for Panetolikos.

Dave Richards has deputised in goal in the recent absence of Kucherenko; however, with this being a cup competition, it may give Ruairidh Adams a chance to start.

There will also be worries over Panutche Camara, who was withdrawn at half time in their defeat to Celtic last weekend.

Fans may be excited to see new signing Neil Farrugia, who could potentially make his debut as part of the squad.

Ayr are set to be without Nick McAllister, Kyle Ure, Ethan Walker, Dylan Watret and George Oakley, who all missed their match last weekend with Airdrieonians.

Brown may opt to stick with the team that earned the draw in this game after resting several players midweek in their 4-1 victory over Stranraer.

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Adams; Naamo, Keresztes, Graham, Sevelj, Farrugia; Fatah, Sibbald, Stephenson; Sapsford, Moller

Ayr United possible starting lineup:

Russell; Dick, Holt, Bannigan; Dowds, Dempsey, Murphy, King, McMann; Rus, McKenzie

We say: Dundee United 2-1 Ayr United

Dundee United should have too much quality with their strongest possible side at home against Ayr who, despite being unbeaten in their last four games, have performed modestly this season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.