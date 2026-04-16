Preview: Derby County vs Oxford United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 16 Apr 2026 11:57

Hanging onto the coattails of the Championship playoff race, Derby County welcome relegation-threatened Oxford United to Pride Park on Saturday.

The Rams suffered a damaging loss at in-form Southampton last weekend, whilst the U's picked up a much-needed home success over midtable dwellers Watford.

Match preview

Losing five of their past six matches on the road, Derby County's poor away form delivered another major blow to their playoff hopes last Saturday, when goals from Leo Scienza and Taylor Harwood-Bellis sealed victory for Southampton.

Opening the scoring for the visiting Rams at St Mary's Stadium last time out, Carlton Morris has netted two goals in as many matches since Easter Monday, with the former Luton Town hero looking to fire his team to the Premier League for the first time since 2008.

Collecting just three points from their past three second-tier matches, Derby are sitting in eighth spot in the Championship table ahead of Saturday's Midlands encounter, five points behind sixth-placed Hull City.

In stark contrast to their troubles on the road, John Eustace's troops have been exceptional in front of their own supporters in recent times, winning each of their past five Pride Park contests, conceding only twice in the enjoyable process.

In fact, Derby have only lost to Premier League Leeds United and promotion-chasing Ipswich Town in their past eight home fixtures, highlighting the enormity of the task which awaits the visitors on Saturday.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Despite losing just one of their past eight second-tier contests (W4 D3), Oxford United remain firmly embroiled in this season's Championship relegation battle, desperate to extend their stay at this level into a third year.

The in-form U's made it five home matches unbeaten (W3 D2) at the Kassam Stadium last Saturday, when goals either side of the half-time whistle from Myles Peart-Harris and substitute Mark Harris secured a 2-0 triumph over Watford.

Defeated only by FA Cup semi-finalists Southampton since the end of February, Oxford are the rising stock in the Championship's scrap for survival, however, they remain two points from safety with four matches left to play.

The U's have managed just two away victories since the trip to bottom side Sheffield Wednesday on October 25, with the most recent success on the road coming at Deepdale against Preston North End in early March.

After a handful of clashes in League One between 2022 and 2023 between the clubs, Oxford are unbeaten across their past three matches with Derby in the Championship, including a 1-0 win over the Rams at the Kassam on October 18.

Derby County Championship form:

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Oxford United Championship form:

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Team News

© Imago / Imago

Derby suffered a major blow over the Easter weekend, when Patrick Agyemang picked up a season-ending Achilles injury.

With the American marksman set to miss the run-in and the World Cup, veteran Morris is the main man in attack for the playoff-chasing Rams.

Last featuring at The Hawthorns versus West Bromwich Albion on January 23, goalkeeper Jacob Zetterstrom is still recovering from a muscular problem.

The hosts are sweating over the fitness of both Bobby Clark and Derry Murkin ahead of this weekend's match at Pride Park.

A standout performer for Oxford this season following his summer switch from the Eredivisie, Brian De Keersmaecker is currently sidelined due to a shoulder injury.

Part of Ipswich's double-promotion squad, Gregory Leigh is sitting in the U's medical room because of a muscular issue.

Derby County possible starting lineup:

O'Donnell; Ward, Sanderson, Clarke, Johnston; Travis, Ozoh, Banel, Szmodics, Fraulo; Morris

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Cumming; Long, Helik, Brown, Spencer; Konak, Brannagan, Mills, Donley, Peart-Harris; Harris

We say: Derby County 2-0 Oxford United

Quickly losing sight of their playoff dreams, Derby simply must extend their Pride Park winning run to six matches on Saturday.

Oxford are fighting their own battle at the other end of the table but are certainly beatable, especially away from the Kassam.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.