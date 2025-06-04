Sports Mole previews Friday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Czech Republic and Montenegro, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

In their third group game of their World Cup qualifying campaign, group leaders Czech Republic will host Montenegro at Doosan Arena on Friday.

The home side beat Gibraltar 4-0 on March 25 in their second group match and are first with six points, while the visitors also have six points following their 1-0 victory against Faroe Islands on March 25, but their goal difference of three is two worse than the hosts.

Match preview

© Imago

Czech Republic were phenomenal at both ends of the pitch against Gibraltar, restricting them to just one shot while producing seven big chances, 29 attempts and nearly 4.5 xG.

The hosts have now netted eight goals in their past three games while only conceding twice, and they have three clean sheets in their last six.

Manager Ivan Hasek's side have not qualified for the World Cup since 2010, having previously made the 1990 edition, though they have participated in each of the last eight Euros tournaments.

Repre come into Friday's clash on the back of three consecutive victories, and they are in fact unbeaten in seven, winning five times.

Czech Republic have also triumphed in each of their past four home fixtures by a cumulative score of 9-4.

© Imago

Opponents Montenegro were frustrated for large periods against Faroe Islands, though Edvin Kuc's 96th-minute winner was ultimately enough for their second win of the group stage.

Head coach Robert Prosinecki will be pleased that his side were able to keep a clean sheet considering they had conceded in all of their previous nine.

The Brave Falcons' record against their hosts is poor, with the nation losing their five most recent matches against the Czech Republic, suffering two 3-0 defeats and one 4-1 loss in their last three outings against them.

While the visitors have won their past three matches, they were beaten in their prior seven, failing to score in five of those fixtures.

Montenegro head to Doosan Arena on an away losing streak of four games, a period in which they conceded six and failed to score in.

Czech Republic World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

Czech Republic form (all competitions):





Montenegro World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

Montenegro form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Czech Republic are likely to station striker Patrik Schick ahead of an attacking unit of Vaclav Cerny, Pavel Sulc and Lukas Provod.

West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek could be partnered by Lukas Cerv, and the pair will be tasked with protecting centre-backs David Zima and Ladislav Krejci.

As for Montenegro, supporters can expect to see goalkeeper Balsa Popovic positioned behind central defenders Igor Vujacic and Nikola Sipcic.

Prosinecki could start a double pivot of Marko Jankovic and Stefan Loncar behind forwards Adam Marusic, Steven Jovetic, Milan Vukotic and Nikola Krstovic.



Czech Republic possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Coufal, Zima, Krejci, Zeleny; Cerv, Soucek; Cerny, Sulc, Provod; Schick

Montenegro possible starting lineup:

Popovic; Vesovic, Vujacic, Sipcic, Vukcevic; Jankovic, Loncar; Marusic, Jovetic, Vukotic; Krstovic





© PA Photos

We say: Czech Republic 3-1 Montenegro

While both sides come into the clash off the back of victories, it is difficult to overlook the fact Czech Republic have dominated encounters between the two nations.

Additionally, Montenegro's displays on the road has been poor, and they will be facing an opponent in strong form at home, so the hosts should be seen as favourites.





For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

Previews by email