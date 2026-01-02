Crystal Palace lineup vs. Newcastle United: Predicted XI for Premier League clash with Oliver Glasner facing injury hell

By Seye Omidiora | 02 Jan 2026 21:55

Jean-Philippe Mateta will spearhead the Crystal Palace attack when the Eagles travel to St James' Park for Sunday's clash with Newcastle United.

The Frenchman finally ended a goal drought stretching back to late November during the midweek draw with Fulham, taking his Premier League tally to eight for the season.

Despite his clinical nature at Selhurst Park, Mateta has struggled for consistency on the road this term, having only found the back of the net twice away from home.

Oliver Glasner’s tactical plans are severely hampered by a relentless injury crisis, with Will Hughes becoming the latest doubt after being forced off early against the Cottagers.

The midfielder could join a daunting list of absentees that includes Daichi Kamada, Daniel Munoz, Chris Richards and Eddie Nketiah, while Cheick Doucoure and Chadi Riad remain long-term casualties.

The South Londoners are also without the services of Ismaila Sarr, who is currently representing Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Should Hughes fail to recover in time, Adam Wharton may be required to shoulder more defensive responsibility in an engine room already missing its most combative figures.

Jefferson Lerma is likely to continue his makeshift role in the back three alongside Maxence Lacroix and Marc Guehi to protect Dean Henderson.

On the flanks, Tyrick Mitchell and Nathaniel Clyne are the probable starters at wing-back, while Justin Devenny and Yeremy Pino should provide the creative spark behind Mateta.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Lerma, Lacroix, Guehi; Clyne, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Devenny, Pino; Mateta

> Click here to see how Newcastle United could line up for this game