Newcastle United lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Predicted XI for Premier League clash with Magfies facing several fitness tests

By Seye Omidiora | 02 Jan 2026 21:54 , Last updated: 02 Jan 2026 21:55

Eddie Howe looks set to face a last-minute wait before deciding his Newcastle United XI against Crystal Palace, considering the situation of Lewis Hall, Kieran Trippier, Valentino Livramento and Sven Botman.

Hall is expected to shake off an ankle issue to retain his spot at left-back, but Trippier, Livramento and Botman are predicted to be fit only for the bench; however, Dan Burn, Emil Krafth and Jamaal Lascelles remain confirmed absentees alongside William Osula and Anthony Elanga.

Howe looks set to hand starts to Bruno Guimaraes and Yoane Wissa as the Magpies look to both players for decisive execution at St James' Park.

The former has been a talismanic figure for the Tyneside outfit this season, scoring more match-winning goals than any of his teammates and taking his league tally to six for the campaign.

Meanwhile, Wissa appears to be rediscovering his clinical edge following an injury-hit start to life in the North East, having found the net in two of his previous four appearances.

In other areas, Malick Thiaw and Fabian Schar will anchor the back four in front of Nick Pope, with Sandro Tonali and Joelinton likely to partner Guimaraes in a dominant central midfield.

Further forward, Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon should provide the ammunition for Wissa as Newcastle seek a third consecutive victory over their South London visitors.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Miley, Thiaw, Schar, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Barnes, Wissa, Gordon

> Click here to see how Crystal Palace could line up for this game