Nottingham Forest predicted XI vs. Crystal Palace: Possible lineup for Premier League fixture

Nottingham Forest head coach Oliver Glasner has confirmed that both Nikola Milenkovic and Igor Jesus are unavailable for the trip to Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

The Tricky Trees return to Premier League action without centre-back Milenkovic - who has been unable to train due to heavy bone bruising - meaning that Ousmane Diomande should continue in the backline.

Attacker Jesus is expected to be sidelined for up to a month because of a calf strain, increasing the goalscoring burden on Liam Delap and leading playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White.

Goalkeeper Matz Sels is chasing his second clean of the Premier League term after Forest were surprisingly defeated by Coventry City last time out.

A starter at the City Ground versus the Sky Blues, Dan Ndoye has enjoyed an exceptional international window, racking up five goal contributions for Switzerland in UEFA Nations League B.

The emergence of Delap into the XI has left veteran striker Chris Wood in the dust slightly, with the New Zealander yet to start a Premier League match in 2026-27.

Glasner's men have a number of notable options on the fringes of the starting side, including Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ola Aina.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup: Sels; Cunha, Diomande, Murillo; Munoz, Schlager, McAtee, Williams; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Delap

>Click here to see how Crystal Palace could line up for this fixture