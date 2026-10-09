Crystal Palace predicted XI vs. Nottingham Forest: Possible lineup for Premier League clash

Crystal Palace are set to make a significant attacking change for Sunday's Premier League home clash with Nottingham Forest.

After drawing a blank at Leeds United prior to the international break, the Eagles could draft Ismaila Sarr into the starting XI at the expense of Spain international Yeremy Pino.

Pierre Sage is unable to call upon the services of Takehiro Tomiyasu, meaning that Honest Ahanor could be brought into the back three alongside Chris Richards and Jaydee Canvot.

Anan Khalaili is expected to retain his spot at wing-back despite an injury scare whilst on international duty for Israel, with Englishman Tyrick Mitchell holding down the fort on the left flank.

Jean-Philippe Mateta remains sidelined with a hamstring problem, leaving Jorgen Strand Larsen to lead the line after spending the past three weeks as Erling Haaland's backup for Norway.

That being said, Eddie Nketiah is pushing for his fourth Premier League start of the season, although the former Arsenal man is currently on a seven-game goalless run in the top flight stretching back to December 2025.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup: Benitez; Richards, Ahanor, Canvot; Khalaili, Timber, Wharton, Mitchell; Kamada, Sarr, Strand Larsen

>Click here to see how Nottingham Forest could line up for this fixture