Preview: Cruzeiro vs Gremio - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Friday's Brasileiro clash between Cruzeiro and Gremio, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

After a month off, the 2025 Brasileiro season is set to resume this weekend, and on Sunday, we head to Estadio Governador Magalhaes Pinto, where Cruzeiro will be playing host to Gremio.

The hosts went into the Club World Cup break in second place in the league standings with 24 points after 12 games, while the visitors are in 11th place with 16 points over the same period.

Match preview

With Flamengo having last played on June 1 due to their participation in the Club World Cup, Cruzeiro missed out on a golden opportunity to go top of the table when they only managed a point against Vitoria in the middle of last month.

Still, after finishing in mid-table in each of their last two seasons in the top flight, Raposa will be well-pleased with their return over the first 12 games of the 2025 campaign, now holding a record of seven wins, three draws and just two defeats to date.

The stalemate against Vitoria marked Leonardo Jardim’s side’s seventh consecutive league game without defeat (W5 D2 L0), while they also kept clean sheets in five matches during that period.

To date, the team has only conceded eight goals while scoring 17, eight of which came off the boot of Kaio Jorge, who is second in the leading goal-scorer standings, just one off Giorgian de Arrascaeta.

The hosts have been near-flawless on their home patch this season, racking up five wins and one draw from their six games at Estadio Governador Magalhaes Pinto, while scoring two or more goals in four of those matches.

Meanwhile, the Club World Cup arguably arrived at the worst possible moment for Gremio, as they had taken seven points from three games before the league's stoppage, which was a major improvement after only earning nine points in as many matches from the start of the season.

The Imortal Tricolor played out a 1-1 draw against Corinthians last time out, with former Espanyol attacker Martin Braithwaite finding the back of the net, marking his third goal in his last three league matches.

Mano Menezes has only tasted defeat once in the top flight since arriving at the club on April 21, with the new manager now holding a record of three wins, three draws, and that sole loss in his first seven league games in charge.

The former Fluminense boss also led Gremio to their first away league win since last September during their last outing at the start of June, when his side notched up an impressive 2-0 victory over Juventude.

Cruzeiro Brasileiro form:

Cruzeiro form (all competitions):

Gremio Brasileiro form:

Gremio form (all competitions):

Team News

Cruzeiro will have to make do without the services of veteran midfielder Carlos Eduardo, who was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Jamerson last time out, which resulted in the Vitoria defender leaving the match by ambulance.

The hosts are also expected to be missing at least two players due to injury, including long-term absentee Joao Marcelo (knee) and midfielder Matheus Henrique, who is expected to return to action later this month.

Gremio are also without a key player in the middle of the park this weekend in Dodi, who crossed the yellow card threshold in the team’s last match and will be forced to serve a one-match ban.

The visitors have several players ruled out through injury as well, including the likes of Joao Pedro (ankle), Rodrigo Ely (cruciate ligament) and Gustavo Cuellar (muscle), while Igor Serrote is listed as a doubt.

Cruzeiro possible starting lineup:

Cassio; William, Bruno, Villalba, Kaiki; Romero, Silva; Wanderson, Pereira, Cardoso; Jorge

Gremio possible starting lineup:

Volpi; Martins, Leonardo, Kannemann, Marlon; Villasanti, Santana; Edward, Cristaldo, Amuzu; Braithwaite

We say: Cruzeiro 2-1 Gremio

While Gremio have improved significantly since the arrival of new boss Mano Menezes, Cruzeiro were excellent leading up to the break, and we feel the hosts will return to action with a victory this weekend.

