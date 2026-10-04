Croatia 0-7 England: Luka Modric "truly ashamed" after national team's biggest-ever defeat

Luka Modric has described Croatia's 7-0 defeat to England as being the first time in 20 years with the national team that he has felt "ashamed".

In what was perceived to be a key and closely-matched UEFA Nations League fixture, Croatia barely laid a glove on England, who were 4-0 ahead in Rijeka by half time.

Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka both scored twice, with Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon and Morgan Rogers also getting on the scoresheet.

The result has left England three points clear of Croatia at the halfway stage of Group A3 and in pole position to progress through to the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Modric could not hide his frustration when speaking to reporters after the game, with Croatia facing a battle to avoid relegation to League B.

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Modric "ashamed" of Croatia seven-goal demolition by England

The Real Madrid legend described the occasion as a "catastrophic night" for the national team.

He said: "No duels, no aggression, no fouls, no unity. I've been here for 20 years and I have to say that for the first time I feel ashamed after a game.

"You can lose, they are better, but to lose in this way and ruin your reputation like this... This is unacceptable. For the first time in 20 years I feel truly ashamed."

"From the first to the last minute, to play like this...this is not how football can be played.

"Even if you played with two players fewer, you couldn't play like this, and we looked as if we had four or five players fewer. A catastrophic night."

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What next for Croatia?

Modric and Croatia now travel to Spain for what will be viewed as a game on Tuesday that they cannot lose.

If they succumb to the world champions and England beat Czech Republic at Wembley, they will trail England by six points with two games left, as well as holding what will be viewed as an irretrievable goal difference compared to the Three Lions.