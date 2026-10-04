Spain lineup vs. Croatia: Predicted XI as Lamine Yamal survives eight changes

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente could make another eight changes to his starting lineup for Tuesday's UEFA Nations League showdown with Croatia in Split.

La Roja remain perfect in League A Group 3 courtesy of Saturday's 3-1 win over Czechia, in which De la Fuente changed nine of the starting XI that conquered England the previous weekend.

Now coming up against a Croatia unit who suffered their heaviest-ever defeat in Saturday's 7-0 thumping against England, De la Fuente should not shy away from making several more alterations in midweek.

However, Lamine Yamal - who has scored in every Nations League game so far this season - should be retained on the right, after coming off at half time against Czechia to enjoy some well-earned rest.

The Barcelona phenom could link up with Mikel Oyarzabal and Victor Munoz in the final third, after Ferran Torres and Nico Williams both withdrew from the squad due to injury.

Yamal and Blaugrana teammate Pedri should both be retained, but the latter is also expected to comprise part of a new-look midfield, potentially alongside Fermin Lopez and Martin Zubimendi.

Pau Cubarsi was given the night off against Czechia but is also in line for a return, and the same goes for Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella and number one goalkeeper Unai Simon.

Spain possible starting lineup:

Simon; Fresneda, Cubarsi, Huijsen, Cucurella; Lopez, Zubimendi, Pedri; Yamal, Oyarzabal, Munoz