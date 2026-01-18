Preview: Copenhagen vs Napoli - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 18 Jan 2026 09:34 , Last updated: 18 Jan 2026 09:41

Side by side in the Champions League standings, both Napoli and Copenhagen sit just above the elimination zone before they clash at Parken Stadion on Tuesday.

Meeting for the first time to date, the champions of Denmark and Italy are clinging onto playoff places before the penultimate round of this season’s league phase.

Match preview

Napoli’s latest attempt to crack Europe started slowly, as either side of beating Sporting Lisbon in Naples they lost to Manchester City and were thumped 6-2 by PSV Eindhoven - the club’s heaviest continental defeat.

After being held to a goalless draw by Eintracht Frankfurt, the Italian champions then registered a much-needed win at home to Qarabag.

However, having been beaten 2-0 by Benfica last time out, Antonio Conte’s side are at risk of missing out on the top 24, which would mean a humiliating early exit.

All seven of Napoli's points have come at Stadio Maradona, where they are undefeated across all competitions for more than a year - but results on the road have been far less impressive.

Dating back to their previous campaign, the Partenopei have lost five consecutive away games in the Champions League, conceding at least twice in each defeat.

While leaking goals at that rate has been costly, scoring them has also proved a problem - either home or away.

Only rookies Pafos have found the net fewer times in open play, while Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund are the only Napoli players to register any goals in this term’s campaign.

Since the Champions League went into hibernation, Conte’s men have lifted the Supercoppa Italiana thanks to two wins in Saudi Arabia, but their Serie A form has dipped.

Three straight draws preceded Saturday’s edgy 1-0 defeat of Sassuolo - a result that kept the Scudetto holders within six points of league leaders Inter Milan.

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Perched alongside their visitors on seven points - just one above the elimination places - Copenhagen will seek a 50th win in Europe’s top competition when they resume their continental campaign.

Like Napoli, the Danish club made a slow start to the league phase, but back-to-back victories over Kairat and Villarreal - both by the same 3-2 scoreline - have revived hopes of reaching the knockout rounds.

Last time out, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Elias Achouri and veteran striker Andreas Cornelius were all on the scoresheet in a shock success at El Madrigal - just the club’s third in 23 Champions League away games.

Yet, Jacob Neestrup's side face a tough task to retain their cherished top-24 spot, hosting Napoli this week before visiting Catalan giants Barcelona on the final matchday.

Keeping the back door shut will be a priority, as Copenhagen have conceded more open-play goals than any other team in this season’s league phase - 14 so far.

Sitting fifth in the Superliga - which resumes early next month - they have only played friendlies since beating Esbjerg in the DBU Pokalen quarter-finals midway through last month, so sharpness may be another concern for Neestrup.

Copenhagen Champions League form:

D L L L W W

Copenhagen form (all competitions):

W L W L W W

Napoli Champions League form:

L W L D W L

Napoli form (all competitions):

W W D D D W

Team News

© Imago / Pro Shots

Napoli’s injury woes continued to grow on Saturday evening, when Matteo Politano and Amir Rrahmani were both withdrawn due to muscular problems, so the pair may join a long absence list.

Conte is still missing midfield trio Kevin De Bruyne, Frank Anguissa and Billy Gilmour, in addition to goalkeeper Alex Meret and last term’s top scorer Romelu Lukaku.

David Neres is also a doubt, while Eljif Elmas reported feeling dizzy against Sassuolo, having been hit by an illness.

Once again, McTominay and ex-Copenhagen star Hojlund will pose the Partenopei’s main threats: the latter began his senior career at Parken and bagged a brace there for Manchester United back in November 2023.

The hosts’ latest sensation is 17-year-old Viktor Dadason, who has already scored twice in this season’s Champions League and also found the net against Esbjerg in FCK's last competitive fixture.

Rodrigo Huescas and Magnus Mattsson are set to miss out with knee injuries, but Neestrup has an almost full squad to choose from.

Costa Rica right-back Kenay Myrie will not be available, though, as new signings can only be registered after the league phase.

Copenhagen possible starting lineup:

Kotarski; Zague, Pereira, Suzuki, Lopez; Madsen, Clem; Larsson, Elyounoussi, Achouri; Dadason

Napoli possible starting lineup:

Milinkovic-Savic; Beukema, Jesus, Buongiorno; Di Lorenzo, Lobotka, McTominay, Spinazzola; Elmas, Lang; Hojlund

We say: Copenhagen 2-2 Napoli

Having found the net in all of their last 19 UEFA home games, Copenhagen should score at least once against a patched-up Napoli team.

The Italian champions are always vulnerable when venturing outside of Naples, so they may have to settle for a point at Parken - potentially costing both clubs dearly if other results go against them.

