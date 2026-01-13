Preview: Como vs AC Milan - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 13 Jan 2026 16:42 , Last updated: 13 Jan 2026 16:48

In a delayed fixture surrounded by controversy, Como will host Serie A title challengers AC Milan on Thursday evening, when the pair meet at Stadio Sinigaglia.

Once worlds apart, the regional rivals are now separated by just six points - and both have ambitious goals for the rest of this season.

Match preview

Pencilled in to become the first Serie A fixture ever to take place abroad - at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia - Thursday's game will instead play out next to Lake Como.

When the Asian Football Confederation imposed strict rules about its hosting, those plans were shelved; so, after a delay for Milan to take part in the Supercoppa Italiana, the Rossoneri will make a much shorter trip across Lombardy.

They do so in need of maximum points, having slipped up against two struggling sides and fallen further behind city rivals Inter Milan, who occupy top spot in the standings.

Both times requiring a last-gasp goal to avoid defeat, Max Allegri's men have recently drawn 1-1 with Genoa and Fiorentina - the latter thanks to Christopher Nkunku's late leveller on Sunday.

Though those results have harmed their Scudetto hopes, Milan are managing to keep a long unbeaten streak intact - albeit by the skin of their teeth.

Allegri's side last lost a league game back on the opening matchday, and they are the only team yet to lose on the road, with a record of five wins and four draws away from home.

Having reached this season’s midpoint with just one Serie A loss - more than 20 years since they last achieved such a feat - they are still in the thick of a tight title fight.

Some would suggest Como can be considered dark horses in that race, but even their big ambitions would be surpassed by vying for the Scudetto.

Instead, the Lariani hope to secure their first entry into European competition, and highly-rated head coach Cesc Fabregas has got them right on track.

Aided by serious investment, Como have developed quickly in less than two years among Italy's elite, and they currently sit sixth in the standings - with one game in hand on most of their main rivals.

Last time out, they salvaged another point in spectacular style, as Martin Baturina's fierce strike denied 10-man Bologna deep into stoppage time.

That continued an impressive trend of finishing strongly, as only league leaders Inter have scored more than Como's eight goals inside the final 15 minutes.

One of three teams - along with Juventus and Napoli - still undefeated on home turf this season, Como must now host mighty Milan.

After losing both games last term, the Lariani's last Serie A win over their local rivals still dates back to 1985; more than four decades on, they will again try to beat the Rossoneri.

Como Serie A form:

L L W W W D

AC Milan Serie A form:

W D W W D D

AC Milan form (all competitions):

D L W W D D

Team News

Veteran playmaker Luka Modric will return after being rested, and Allegri can recall Fikayo Tomori, who should join Strahinja Pavlovic and Matteo Gabbia in Milan's back three after serving a suspension.

Pavlovic has been cleared to resume training, despite needing nine stitches after an aerial collision in Sunday's game against Fiorentina, but doubts remain over Rafael Leao.

Christian Pulisic could therefore partner Niclas Fullkrug in the visitors' attack, though Nkunku may come into contention due to an upswing in form.

The latter has recently posted four goal involvements from his last three league matches, after providing just one assist across the previous 10.

Meanwhile, Como's key creators are Nico Paz and Jesus Rodriguez, both of whom have set up six league goals this season - Paz has also scored six.

Fabregas will have Jacobo Ramon at his service, after the Spanish defender served a one-match ban last weekend, but Edoardo Goldaniga, Assane Diao, Jayden Addai and ex-Milan striker Alvaro Morata are still injured.

Como possible starting lineup:

Butez; Smolcic, Ramon, Kempf, Valle; Perrone, Da Cunha; Vojvoda, Paz, Rodriguez; Douvikas

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Loftus-Cheek, Modric, Rabiot, Bartesaghi; Pulisic, Fullkrug

We say: Como 1-1 AC Milan

Following a rapid ascent into Italy's upper echelons, Como have almost closed the gap to Milan and are capable of holding the Rossoneri to a draw.

While the visitors have recently started to stumble, their hosts are a force to be reckoned with at the Sinigaglia, where they have yet to lose this season.

