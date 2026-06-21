Colombia lineup vs. Congo DR: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 clash as James Rodriguez handed No. 10 role

By Seye Omidiora | 21 Jun 2026 23:33 , Last updated: 21 Jun 2026 23:33

Bayern Munich wide attacker Luis Diaz remains Colombia's undisputed star forward, and head coach Nestor Lorenzo could alter his tactical approach to get the best out of his key man against Congo DR on Tuesday night.

Having utilised an ultra-attacking 4-3-3 system in their opening victory over Uzbekistan, Lorenzo may look to rein in his side by switching to a more familiar 4-2-3-1 formation.

This expected shift would see Jhon Arias moved out of the midfield three to occupy a wide berth, allowing the evergreen James Rodriguez to pull the creative strings from the number 10 role.

Although Rodriguez is no longer in his prime, the veteran playmaker possesses the quality to orchestrate the attack just behind goal machine Luis Suarez.

The Sporting Lisbon striker failed to find the back of the net in the tournament opener, but enters this Group K clash highly regarded after netting an impressive 28 league goals during the 2025-26 campaign.

Diaz will line up on the opposite flank with the licence to hurt the Leopards through both creating and scoring, while Richard Rios and Jefferson Lerma look set to form a robust central-midfield pivot behind the creative unit.

In front of veteran goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, an unchanged defensive line is expected to feature Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumi and Johan Mojica.

This reliable back four will be tasked with providing defensive stability as the South American giants aim to secure a crucial second successive victory.

Colombia possible starting lineup:

Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Rios, Lerma; Arias, Rodriguez, Diaz; Suarez

> Click here to see how Congo DR could line up against Colombia