Congo DR lineup vs. Colombia: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 clash as history maker Yoan Wissa leads line

By Seye Omidiora | 21 Jun 2026 23:32 , Last updated: 21 Jun 2026 23:34

Yoan Wissa will spearhead the Congo DR attack as their premier offensive threat after putting a difficult debut season at Newcastle United behind him to score his nation's first-ever World Cup goal.

Head coach Sebastien Desabre could drop the five-man backline utilised against Portugal to revert to a more traditional four-man defence on Tuesday night.

Regardless of the tactical shift, the Leopards' defensive doggedness is highly likely to remain a feature of their play, given that they have never lost by more than one goal under the French manager.

The rearguard will once again be marshalled by the experienced Chancel Mbemba, who goes into the match risking a suspension for the final group clash against Uzbekistan after picking up a booking in the opener.

Mbemba is poised to partner Axel Tuanzebe in central defence, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Joris Kayembe expected to line up in the full-back roles, the latter possibly replacing Arthur Masuaku at left-back.

In the engine room, Samuel Moutoussamy should anchor the side alongside Ngal'ayel Mukau and Noah Sadiki to provide a solid screen in the middle of the park.

Further forward, veteran striker Cedric Bakambu is set to carry the final-third burden alongside Wissa, while Theo Bongonda should complete the dynamic frontline.

This entire outfield unit will set up directly ahead of goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi, who is certain to retain his place between the sticks as the Leopards target a positive result.

Congo DR possible starting lineup:

Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Kayembe; Mukau, Moutoussamy, Sadiki; Bongonda, Bakambu, Wissa

> Click here to see how Colombia could line up against Congo DR