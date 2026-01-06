Team News: Fulham vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Seeking revenge for their 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge earlier this season, Fulham welcome West London derby rivals Chelsea to Craven Cottage for Wednesday's Premier League showdown.
The Cottagers dramatically drew 2-2 with Liverpool at the weekend, before the Blues also struck late in a 1-1 stalemate with Manchester City, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
FULHAM vs. CHELSEA
FULHAM
Out: Rodrigo Muniz (thigh), Calvin Bassey (AFCON), Samuel Chukwueze (AFCON), Alex Iwobi (AFCON), Kenny Tete (hamstring), Joshua King (knee),
Doubtful: Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Cuenca, Andersen, Diop; Castagne, Berge, Lukic, Robinson; Wilson, Kevin; Jimenez
CHELSEA
Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Dario Essugo (thigh), Levi Colwill (knee), Romeo Lavia (thigh)
Doubtful: Marc Cucurella (thigh), Robert Sanchez (muscle), Wesley Fofana (illness)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Jorgensen; James, Chalobah, Badiashile, Gusto; Caicedo, Fernandez; Estevao, Pedro, Neto; Delap