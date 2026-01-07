Chelsea transfer news: Watford 'among clubs' chasing January deal for £1m-rated midfielder

By Darren Plant | 07 Jan 2026 10:35 , Last updated: 07 Jan 2026 10:36

Chelsea are reportedly attracting interest in Leo Castledine during the winter transfer window.

While first-team matters at Stamford Bridge are being dominated by the arrival of Liam Rosenior as head coach, the Blues are bidding to negotiate a number of deals in the transfer market.

Unless anything changes, the vast majority will be outgoings with the likes of Axel Disasi and Raheem Sterling known to be available for transfer.

However, the club's hierarchy are also looking to find a permanent solution for Castledine, who is currently on loan at Huddersfield Town.

As well as reaching the age of 20 with just one senior outing to his name, the academy graduate has six months remaining on his contract.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Chelsea's Castledine attracting Championship interest

According to The Sun, Watford are among a number of Championship teams that are interested in signing the playmaker on a permanent deal.

Castledine has emerged as one of the top talents in League One having contributed two goals and 10 assists from his 23 appearances in the division during 2025-26.

Across his last 10 outings, Castledine has chipped in with eight goals and one assist, arguably ideal timing for Chelsea to try to generate their desire fee.

The report alleges that the Premier League giants are looking to recoup £1m for Castledine, a homegrown talent whose sale would benefit their position with the relevant financial regulations.

Watford are in the market for new players as they bid to remain in the top six of the Championship table.

© Imago / News Images

Are Huddersfield powerless to keep Castledine?

At the present time, Castledine is enjoying his football and could be perceived to be the current best player in League One.

Huddersfield have also moved into fourth position in the standings due to a prolonged unbeaten streak.

Nevertheless, the situation is complicated with Chelsea possessing a recall clause during the winter transfer window.

Unless Huddersfield are prepared to pay £1m and Castledine is ready to turn down Championship offers, the Yorkshire outfit's hands are tied.

Given that Huddersfield spent heavily in the summer, it feels unlikely that they would be prepared to loosen the purse strings to the extent required to sign Castledine on a long-term contract.