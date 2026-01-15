Chelsea transfer news: Facundo Buonanotte exit explained, Tyrique George update provided by Liam Rosenior

By Darren Plant | 15 Jan 2026 14:54

Liam Rosenior has acknowledged that Facundo Buonanotte would not have earned regular game time at Chelsea during the remainder of the season.

The Brighton & Hove Albion loanee made a positive impression during Chelsea's 5-1 victory at Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup third round on Saturday evening.

However, the Argentina international was not used from the substitutes' bench against Arsenal in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night, and there has now been a development with regards to his future.

Chelsea and Brighton have agreed to allow the 21-year-old to take up an opportunity to join Leeds United on loan for the rest of the season.

While a deal is yet to be finalised, Rosenior spoke openly about the situation at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Rosenior provides Buonanotte update ahead of Leeds transfer

Although Rosenior was quick to acknowledge Buonanotte's contribution versus Charlton, he admitted that he could not meet the player's expectations over game time.

The Englishman told reporters: "Firstly on Facundo, I thought he was magnificent against Charlton. I thought he gave a really good performance.

"I felt in terms of the games and the minutes he's had, it's not quite what he wants. So we're looking into the best solution for him. I'm in constant communication with the sporting directors and the ownership about potential transfers that could be good for us, both coming in and coming out.

"But I said to them when I first came in, I want to look at this group. I want to assess this group because you get good surprises. And if something is right for us in any position, that's going to help the team and the club, we'll look at it."

Buonanotte is in line to leave Chelsea having made seven starts and one substitute outing in all competitions. However, his only start in the Premier League came in the fixture against Brentford immediately after the September international break.

Rosenior 'doesn't know' whether George will leave Chelsea

Meanwhile, Rosenior insists that no decision has been taken on the future of Tyrique George, who has not featured since a 45-minute outing against Cardiff City on December 16.

With 18 months remaining on his contract and Chelsea having cashed in on homegrown talent in the past, there have been suggestions that he could be sold.

Rosenior added: "The honest answer is I don't know. Tyrique is a player of immense potential who I've been aware of for a long time.

"He's been unfortunate. The first game against Charlton, he travelled with the group. He wasn't in the group. Yesterday he was on the bench. I've said this to the players, your background, whether you're an academy player, whether you've been signed for £100 million, it's about what you do in training.

"I have to say his attitude to training and what I've seen his attitude in the group has been top class. So who's to know?

"A lot of things have to come together for a player to leave. You need the right interest. You need the right offer. It needs to be right for the player. At the moment, I've had nothing in terms of Tyrique, and I continue to work with him in the group."

George has not featured in a Premier League fixture since October 25.