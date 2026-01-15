Facundo Buonanotte 'to undergo Premier League medical' following Chelsea, Brighton transfer decision

By Carter White | 15 Jan 2026 12:44

Leeds United have reportedly reached a verbal agreement to sign Facundo Buonanotte from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Argentine playmaker is currently on loan at Chelsea, where he sat on the bench for the EFL Cup defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday night.

Buonanotte has struggled for minutes at Stamford Bridge so far, playing just a single half of Premier League football.

The majority of the 21-year-old's appearances have arrived in cup competitions, including three games in the Champions League.

The former Rosario Central man is set to leave Stamford Bridge after making just eight appearances in five months.

Leeds 'reach verbal agreement' to sign Buonanotte

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Brighton are set to recall Buonanotte from his difficult spell at Chelsea.

The report claims that the Seagulls are in the process of finding the 21-year-old a new temporary employer this month.

It is understood that Leeds have reached a verbal agreement for the signing of Buonanotte in the coming days.

It is believed that the attacker is preparing to join Daniel Farke's side on a loan deal for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.

It is unlikely that Buonanotte will be registered in time to face Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

End of a strange Stamford Bridge spell

Despite impressing for relegation fodder Leicester City in 2024-25, it was quite the shock to see Buonanotte earn a move to Chelsea over the summer.

Rather unsurprisingly, the 21-year-old has failed to make the desired impact at Stamford Bridge and is heading back to the South Coast momentarily.

Buonanotte should be afforded more Premier League minutes at Leeds, who have earmarked the addition of an attacking midfielder as a top priority this month.