Chelsea transfer news: Liam Rosenior addresses Aaron Anselmino, Raheem Sterling futures, Romeo Lavia injury situation

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has confirmed that conversations will be held with Aaron Anselmino later this week.

On Sunday, the Blues activated a clause in their loan agreement with Borussia Dortmund to recall the defender, much to the annoyance of the Bundesliga club.

Anselmino has returned to Stamford Bridge having made nine appearances for Dortmund and having generally impressed during his time in Germany.

However, the next stage of his career remains unclear with Chelsea yet to decide whether to keep the Argentine in West London for the second half of the campaign.

Ahead of Chelsea's Champions League fixture against Napoli on Wednesday night, Rosenior was quizzed on whether there had been any developments.

Rosenior speaks on Anselmino, Sterling

With Anselmino having only left Germany on Monday, Rosenior has acknowledged that he will speak with the 20-year-old before the end of the week.

He told reporters at a press conference: "I'm due to have a conversation with Aaron. He's not back yet until Thursday and Friday.

"Hopefully from there we can make his situation clearer. He's had a great start to the season at Dortmund and I need to have a conversation with him about our future plans."

Meanwhile, the future of Raheem Sterling was also put to Rosenior amid suggestions that the exiled winger was in conversations with the club over an exit.

However, Rosenior added: "No, at the moment, I've said what I've had to say on Raheem.

"He's a player I have massive respect for. Huge respect for as a person and what he's achieved in the game. Now is not the right time to speak about his situation."

Lavia injury update provided by Rosenior

On the injury front, Romeo Lavia has been absent since November 5 with a muscle injury, but the Belgian is back on the training pitch as he bids to make a return.

Nevertheless, Rosenior indicated that the midfielder remains out of contention, saying: "In terms of Romeo, obviously in his recent history it's not been what he's wanted in terms of minutes on the pitch.

"In terms of his health, what I want for every player, not just Romeo, who has the potential and the ability to be a world-class midfielder, is that when he's back he stays fit.

"We're taking it really carefully with him. He has to clear a few more hurdles to fully train, but it's great to see him back with the players today. I know his qualities and I know what he can bring. If we can keep him fit, I'm very excited to work with him."

